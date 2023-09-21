JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Military Analyst on Ukraine; ‘Russia Doesn’t Have a Good Strategy for Winning the War'” – Der Spiegel



“In an interview, American military analyst Michael Kofman says he believes Ukrainian troops have a realistic chance of a breakthrough in their counteroffensive, assuming they don’t run out of ammunition.”

“… [W]e are towards the latter stages of [the counteroffensive]. … [with] both Ukrainian reserves and Russian strategic reserves … deployed. Hence this battle is coming down to the relative balance of attrition … manag[ing] … forces, [and] preserving combat strength and ammunition. … Ukrainian forces are making steady progress, widening a breach of the Russian defensive line and expanding the current salient. There’s … debate [about] the potential impact of fall weather … [T]he question is: Will Ukrainian forces be able to break through … [with] enough combat power remaining … and make significant gains ….

“… The Russian strategy is to extend the war … [and] make it costly. … [T]hey’ll try to focus on destroying Ukraine’s viability as a state. … [and] hope … they can slowly deplete Western political will. Russia doesn’t have a good strategy for winning the war. Their forces … lack offensive potential …. [They have a very low likelihood of seizing more territory, even in the Donbas]. But the Russian leadership has not given up on its goal to destroy Ukraine[] [a]nd … is going to spend a lot of resources .… [F]or the coming year or two, [the Russians will] be able to sustain this war[] [a]nd they’re trying to get materiel and ammunition from other countries like Iran and North Korea. The [Russian] materiel situation … isn’t great, but … is sufficient … to sustain fighting in the near term.”

