JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops” – NBC
“Ukrainian forces have used specific coordinates shared by the U.S. to direct fire on Russian positions and aircraft, current and former officials tell NBC News.”
“As Russia launched its invasion, the U.S. [reportedly] gave Ukrainian forces detailed intelligence about exactly when and where Russian missiles and bombs were intended to strike, prompting Ukraine to move air defenses and aircraft …. [N]ear real-time intelligence-sharing [reportedly] also paved the way for Ukraine to shoot down a Russian transport plane carrying hundreds of troops … early [on] … helping repel a Russian assault on a key airport near Kyiv…. part of what American officials call a massive and unprecedented intelligence-sharing operation with a non-NATO partner that they say has played a… [been] crucial … in Ukraine’s success … against the larger and better-equipped Russian military. …”
