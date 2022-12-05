JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it” – NBC

“Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than … [Russian] industry can replace it, … Avril Haines said …. prompting Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea …. [A]mmunition was just one of a number of challenges facing Russia[] …, Haines said, citing … morale and logistics [problems] as well. … [T]he [war’s] tempo … appear[s] to be slowing … with the onset of winter … [B]oth militaries [will] be trying to reset and regroup for more fighting in the spring [according to Haines]. But … the intelligence community ha[s] a ‘fair amount of skepticism’ that Russian forces [will] be … [ready] for renewed clashes in March. … [C]riticism of … the war[‘s] [conduct] inside Russia has been on the rise from political figures, and that could influence [Putin’s] decision making …. “