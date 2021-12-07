JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Hope for Iran Nuclear Talks Now Rests on China, Russia” – WSJ

“… Even as U.S. tensions mount with Russia … and … China … Western officials acknowledge that the fastest route to increasing economic and political pressure on Tehran’s new hard-line government runs through Moscow and especially Beijing. China helped Iran stabilize its economy after the U.S. reimposed sanctions …. [and reportedly] has imported up to 700,000 barrels of Iranian oil a day in recent months …. [while] also [using] networks designed by Iran … to carry out other trade …. [Yet] China [has] explicitly told other delegations … that Beijing wants Iran’s nuclear program under international control …. [and] Russian officials have at times openly expressed … frustration about Iran’s long delay in resuming the Vienna talks. …”