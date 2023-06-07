JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream project – Washington Post” – Reuters
“The United States learned of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines three months before they were damaged … The Washington Post reported … citing [online] leaked information …. [washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/06/nord-stream-pipeline-explosion-ukraine-russia/] The CIA [reportedly] learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany project …. The intelligence … was shared online on Discord, purportedly by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira … arrested … and charged in relation to … leak[s] …. The Washington Post said it obtained a copy from one of Teixeira’s online friends. …”
Click here for: “U.S. had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream project – Washington Post” – Reuters
You must log in to post a comment.