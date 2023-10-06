JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Funding Cutoff Threatens Ukraine’s Economic Stability” – WSJ



“U.S. pays government bills and public-sector salaries alongside arms supply.”

“… U.S. funding … for Ukrainian salaries and Kyiv government expenditures [reportedly] is expected to run out in the next month absent a fresh infusion … from Congress … The U.S. and other donor nations effectively pay the salaries of 150,000 civil servants in Ukraine and more than half a million teachers, professors and school workers, not to mention government expenses ranging from health care to housing subsidies. … [T]he World Bank’s ‘Peace’ program— … Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance — has sent Ukraine $23.4 billion, … $20.2 billion funded by the U.S. and $2 billion from the U.K. Overall U.S. aid to Ukraine since Russia’s broad invasion … humanitarian and military … [reportedly] totals $72.8 billion …”

Yet, overall, the EU is said to be an even bigger civilian aid donor than the United States, and reportedly major economies like Japan could step up if U.S. aid falls back. At the same time, U.S. economic and military assistance is said to be a yardstick for the prospect of ongoing Western support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian GDP has plummeted an estimated 30% because of Russia’s 2022 invasion. As a result, Ukrainian tax revenue has fallen even as Ukrainian military costs rise.

The most recent IMF report says continued external support for Ukraine’s finances is critical.

