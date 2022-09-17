JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. expects months of intense fighting in Ukraine-Russia war” – Washington Post

“… U.S. officials expect intense fighting … as both sides attempt to put themselves in the best possible position before … winter makes transport and combat more difficult. Russian forces still control vast sections of Ukraine … and U.S. officials anticipate Putin may use the coldest months to refit his spent, demoralized military before launching a renewed campaign in the spring. Putin has remained defiant, threatening to cut off gas supplies to Europe even as hints of public dissent raise questions about how long he can keep [with his current campaign] …. So far, … total … U.S. security aid to Ukraine amounts to some $15 billion since Russia’s invasion. … U.S. officials don’t plan to immediately expand the array of weaponry they are providing [such as HIMARS]… armed with midrange Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. …”