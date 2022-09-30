JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. embassy in Moscow urges American citizens to leave Russia ‘immediately'” – Politico

“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow [warns] … ‘U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or traveling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain’ …. [A] week [ago] … Putin announced an escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine … partially mobiliz[ing] [Russia’s] reservists and hint[ing] at resorting to nuclear warfare. …. The embassy urged U.S. citizens to make independent arrangements ‘as soon as possible’ …. [T]ransportation options ‘may suddenly become even more limited.’ … Russia may refuse to acknowledge U.S. citizenship for dual nationals, try to prevent their departure …, prevent access to consular assistance or even conscript dual nationals for military service. …. [The embassy additionally warned,] ‘Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events’ …. ‘Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens … participat[ing] in demonstrations.”