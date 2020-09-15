JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. commander says evidence hasn’t corroborated intelligence of Russian bounties on U.S. troops” – The Hill/ John Bowden

“The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says … he has not seen evidence to corroborate claims that Russian officials placed bounties on U.S. troops … in the Middle East. … Gen. Frank McKenzie said … reports in The New York Times and other media … indicating that U.S. intelligence officials were investigating reports that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting U.S. service members had not been corroborated by evidence he had seen personally. ‘It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me,’ … adding, ‘We continue to look for that evidence. I just haven’t seen it yet. But … it’s not a closed issue.’ … [He also said that] he had directed officials under his command to investigate the allegations, which have been seized upon by critics of the president ….”