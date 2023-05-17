JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. assessing potential damage of Patriot missile defense system following Russian attack near Kyiv” – CNN

“A U.S.-made Patriot system [reportedly] was likely damaged, but not destroyed, as the result of a Russian missile barrage in and around Kyiv early Tuesday …. Ukrainian officials said … they successfully intercepted all six hypersonic missiles fired by the Russians …. Ukraine currently has two Patriot air defense systems in the country, one donated by the US and the other donated jointly by Germany and the Netherlands. …”

While the Patriot system is said to have sufficiently powerful radar to detect incoming targets at long-range, there is concern that its signals might be detectable, enabling the system itself to be targeted. In addition, while other smaller, less potent air defense systems can be mobile and difficult to target, the Patriot system is larger and more stationary.

