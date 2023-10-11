JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Announces New Military Aid for Ukraine as Obstacles Mount” – WSJ

“Zelensky meets with Western defense chiefs as debates in Washington raise doubts over future funding for Ukraine.”

“[Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin] announced a new batch of weaponry and other materiel for Ukraine[] [worth around $200] … amid rising obstacles in Washington …. [The announcement came] ahead of a [Brussels] meeting with allies …. Longer-term decisions … are on hold in Washington, where the House is without a [permanent] speaker and Republicans are split over … funding. The U.S. has also pledged to provide arms to Israel for its growing military response to the attack by Hamas militants … threatening to stretch the U.S.’s attention and resources.”

The $200 comes in addition to $40 billion already committed. DOD reports about $5.2 billion left in its Ukraine account, good for at least another six months, while the Biden administration indicates only two more months of funding for Ukraine.

U.S. weapons being sent anew include more artillery, additional HIMARS ammunition, missiles, precision aerial munitions, anti-armor systems, small arms, more than 16 million rounds of small-arms ammunition and electronic warfare equipment.

Germany and Britain also have made fresh pledges of aid recently. $1 billion of new German aid will include new air-defense systems. $200 million of new British aid includes a focus on air defense and mine-clearing.

“[According to DOD,] ‘Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security’ … ‘It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people.'”

