JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Air Force Bombers Are Rehearsing Their New Main Mission — Sinking Russian Ships” – Forbes

“… since the … Russian invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula[,] Crimea … has become a veritable [(Russian)] fortress on NATO’s southeastern flank. … After 20 years flying over deserts and mountains, … B-1 squadrons shifted focus … to water. … [I]ts 5,000-mile range and 25-ton payload[] [makes] the bomber … ideal for maritime missions. The B-1 … became the first type … modified to carry the new Long-Range Anti-Ship missile, a [$3 million,] stealthy, 300-mile munition with … high-tech, multi-mode seeker. A B-1 can carry as many as 24 …. A pair of B-1s could shoot 48 LRASMs at Russia’s Baltic Fleet[,] [e]nough, perhaps, to sink the entire fleet in a single pass and eliminate the major threat to U.S. and allied ships in the region. …”