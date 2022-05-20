JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill recalls dinner with ‘bizarre’-smelling Putin” – New York Post

“A former U.S. National Security Council official … described an odd dinner encounter with … Putin — who smelled ‘almost like he had stepped out of some special preparatory bath.’ … ‘I took in … one of the finely tailored suits …’ … ‘I noticed right away that, like the rest of us, he really could have done with glasses because he had these giant cards. … telling him who was who and what he should say and things like this.’ … ‘I noticed he didn’t eat or drink anything. I watched the watch on his wrist — very expensive,’ she said, adding that Putin was ‘not much of a conversationalist’ and barely even looked at her …. Hill’s observations [about a dinner later in the first decade of the 2000’s] come amid a spate of [current] reports about Putin’s health. …”