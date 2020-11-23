JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump Exits Open Skies Treaty, Moves to Discard Observation Planes” – Wall Street Journal/ Michael R. Gordon
“Without specialized aircraft and equipment, Biden administration would have difficult time re-entering post-Cold War pact.”
“The Trump administration formally shut the door on the Open Skies treaty Sunday, exiting the agreement while moving to get rid of … U.S. Air Force planes … used to carry out the … accord[, had had dated to the closing of the Cold War era]. … Trump officials complained … the Russians were using … flights over the U.S. to gather targeting information on sensitive … infrastructure while limiting access for Western flights over Russian territory. Improvements in satellite technology, they said, made the flights less useful for Washington.
…”
