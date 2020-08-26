JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump Administration Seeks Pre-Election Win on Nuclear Arms Deal with Russia” – Time/ John Walcott

“… U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea met with [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov] … in Vienna to discuss extending the … New START agreement … [currently limiting] long-range weapons …. [with the U.S. seeking to make New START extension] a first step toward limiting … entire nuclear arsenals … backed by rare bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill. … Current and former defense officials argue the existing agreement allows … more nuclear weapons because it discounts those carried by strategic bombers. … also [arguing that] … verification and compliance requirements need to be tightened …. [such as with mutual] real-time access to one another’s telemetry data … and … faster access to test sites [or on-site inspectors]. Defense officials and diplomats … say Russia has gained an advantage … keeping … missile production lines open and developing a new generation of nuclear delivery systems … The U.S. … is only beginning to modernize its nuclear arsenal ….”