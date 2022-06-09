JRL NEWSWATCH: “Treasury bans Americans from buying Russian stocks and bonds” – CNN/ Matt Egan

“… [T]he Treasury Department [announced Monday] that U.S. investors are prohibited from buying ‘both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation.’ … [Previously] Americans were able to buy Russian stocks and bonds that change hands in secondary markets. Americans will still be allowed to sell Russian stocks and bonds … to a ‘non-US person’ … Americans are not ‘required’ to divest Russian securities [already held] and may continue to hold them. U.S. investors can also still invest in US funds that own Russian securities, as long as … Russian holdings are not the bulk of the fund’s assets. …”