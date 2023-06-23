JRL NEWSWATCH: “Top U.S. official to meet Ukraine war sceptics from developing nations” – Financial Times

Brazil, BRICS, Denmark, Headlines, India, JRL NewsBlog, Turkey, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Jake Sullivan Gesturing While Speaking Next to U.S. Flag, with White House Logo in Background

“Jake Sullivan to fly to Copenhagen at Kyiv’s request to meet India, Brazil and others in ‘global south'”

“Joe Biden’s … national security [advisor Jake Sullivan] will fly to [Copenhagen] this weekend at [Ukraine’s] behest … for an unannounced meeting with representatives of several developing countries that have not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, [reportedly] including India, Brazil and South Africa …. The list of attendees has not been finalised [and could feature Turkey and China] …. The diplomatic offensive comes as Ukrainian leaders have acknowledged their highly-touted counteroffensive is progressing more slowly than hoped. …”

Click here for: “Top U.S. official to meet Ukraine war sceptics from developing nations” – Financial Times/ Demetri Sevastopulo, Henry Foy


Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,