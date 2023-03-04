JRL NEWSWATCH: “Time Is on Russia’s Side, Not Ukraine’s; The U.S. and its allies need to act at the speed of war as they deliver arms to Kyiv.” – WSJ

“… Putin isn’t indifferent to public opinion, [but] he isn’t constrained by it to the extent that leaders of democracies are. He is putting his economy on a wartime footing, which will increase the production of artillery and ammunition …. After a faltering start, he has … double[d] … Russian [forces] in Ukraine … to sustain … assaults on Ukrainian positions … yield[ing] incremental gains … [with] heavy losses. … There is no way to know how much occupied territory the Ukrainian forces can regain. But the West should supply them with what they need to give their counteroffensive … planned for … spring and summer [] every opportunity …. [T]his conflict might end with a negotiated peace, [but] now isn’t the time …. Ukraine won’t attain through diplomacy what it can’t regain on the battlefield …. Ukraine’s recovering lost territory wouldn’t be enough to end the war, and a frozen conflict would work to Russia’s advantage. [] Putin must be left with no alternative except to sue for peace. [Some] military strategists … believe … the most promising option for accomplishing this is to endanger his control of Crimea. ….”