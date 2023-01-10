JRL NEWSWATCH: “Time is not on Ukraine’s side” – Washington Post/ Condoleezza Rice, Robert M. Gates

“When it comes to the war in Ukraine, about the only thing that’s certain … is that the fighting and destruction will continue. … Putin remains fully committed to bringing all of Ukraine back under Russian control or — failing that — destroying it as a viable country. He believes it is his historical destiny — his messianic mission — to reestablish the Russian Empire …. Both of us have dealt with Putin on a number of occasions, and we are convinced he believes time is on his side: that he can wear down the Ukrainians and that U.S. and European unity and support for Ukraine will eventually erode and fracture. … The way to avoid confrontation with Russia in the future is to help Ukraine push back the invader now. …”