JRL NEWSWATCH: “Time for jaw-to-jaw with Moscow” – The Hill/ E. Wayne Merry

“… Through mutual expulsions of diplomatic staff and other measures, Russia and America are not just in as bad shape for dialogue as in the worst days of the Cold War … but in even worse shape. … This is madness, and … dangerous. … Diplomacy … is the vital business of managing international disputes so they do not produce war. … [D]iplomacy is about listening, often to things you do not like or … understand. … Washington and Moscow have jointly eliminated many … instruments and means of [bilateral] diplomacy …. [Meanwhile,] [t]he protection and welfare of U.S. citizens abroad is the first duty of American diplomacy and a legal requirement, but we now do not provide basic support for the large number of Americans who live and work in Russia. …”