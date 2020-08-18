JRL NEWSWATCH: “Tikhanovskaya to hold first transition council meeting, EU opens talks with opposition” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“… nominal president-elect of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s Transfer of Power Coordination Council … [seeks a] process of bringing in a new government ahead of fresh elections. ‘We’re starting to form the Coordination Council. … an extended working group of the most respected members of the society to discuss and develop safe and stable mechanisms to ensure the transition of power,’ Tikhanovskaya said in a statement. … [that] also said … the HQ has started receiving applications of potential [council] members …. A member of the council must enjoy ‘great respect of the society’ and be ‘ready to share ideas for the changes for the better, constructively discuss proposals and respect the opinion of other members of the council,’ the HQ said. …”