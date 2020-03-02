JRL NEWSWATCH: “Thousands Rally in Moscow Against Putin’s Plans to Revamp Political Power in Russia” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“Thousands of people attended a rally in the Russian capital to commemorate a slain opposition leader in a rebuke to what they see as … Putin’s plans to stay in power once his final term as president expires. … the biggest opposition gathering since … proposals to dilute the power of the president and boost the role of the State Council, a supervisory body … [Putin] already heads. … potentially a way … to retain control and guide policy [after] his term as president expires in 2024. … Putin, 67, has held power in Russia since 1999 …. “