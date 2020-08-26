JRL NEWSWATCH: “Thousands gather on Belarus’ Independence Square in the rain to maintain protest momentum” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“Thousands of Belarusians … gather[ed] once again on [I]ndependence [S]quare in central Minsk … [T]he police … [have again] started to randomly arrest protestors …. The protests have become as large as those in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union. … [After] fears that the protest movement was losing … momentum as Lukashenko launched an increasingly effective counter offensive last week. … the people were reinvigorated by the massive March of the New Belarus demonstration on August 23 … [with] at least [a] quarter of a million participants. Security services … deployed in the capital to break up and contain the protest were simply overwhelm[ed] and left powerless to act. …”