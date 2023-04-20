JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘They forced me to dig my own grave’: Ukrainian victims tell Congress of Russian torture” – USA Today
“Russia’s suspected war crimes in Ukraine were under the spotlight at [House Foreign Affairs Committee] hearings Wednesday …. The first witness spoke of being tortured and forced to dig a grave for herself. ‘It’s very difficult to understand why they’re behaving like this,’ [Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy] Kostin said, citing evidence of Russian atrocities in cities such as Bucha, Irpin and Kherson. ‘The only possible explanation is they just want to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians from the land.’ …”
You must log in to post a comment.