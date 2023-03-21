JRL NEWSWATCH: “There’s No Settlement of the War in Ukraine Without China” – The Nation/ Gilbert Achcar

“… In March 2022, its present foreign minister, then–Ambassador to the United States Qin Jang, published an article … stating …: ‘On Ukraine, China’s position is objective and impartial: The purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed; the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected; the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously; and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported.’ It was certainly possible to build upon this statement to work together with Beijing toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict, knowing that Russia’s reckless military adventure has considerably increased its dependence on China. What happened is the exact opposite: Washington escalated the tension with Beijing through a series of statements and moves ….”