JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West pushes for “victory” against Russia in Ukraine; America and Britain signal a new mindset, but the endgame is unclear” – The Economist

“… [Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin … signalled a new, more intense phase in the West’s effort to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion. … providing more and heavier weapons, sustaining the effort for months and, above all, embracing the belief that Ukraine can now ‘win.’ America’s novel sense of purpose was apparent after [] Austin and [Secretary of State] Antony Blinken … returned from … Kyiv …. The Ukrainians, [] Austin said, ‘have the mindset that they want to win; we have the mindset that we want to help them win.’ … ‘We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine.’ …”