JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West must choose: Either arm Ukraine or enable Putin’s genocide” – Atlantic Council

“… It is becoming increasingly apparent that Putin’s invasion force has committed war crimes … echo[ing] the worst excesses of the totalitarian twentieth century. … reveal[ing] the genocidal intent at the heart of Putin’s Ukraine War. … bestial carnage point[ing] to a premeditated plan of extermination. Dead bodies lie strewn throughout the streets, many with … hands bound. Victims are buried in mass graves or stacked up in basements. Highways are littered with burned out cars and charred human remains. … Putin’s army has targeted the civilian population … [with] indiscriminate artillery and aerial bombardment …. [with survivors] fac[ing] … [possible] forced deportation …. [A]ccounts of sexual violence and torture in occupied [areas]

have become … routine. … Putin’s troops are systematically rounding up local officials, journalists, activists, and community leaders in Stalinist-style sweeps …. [R]elatives are seized as hostages. Many … abductees have reportedly been executed … [T]he true death roll cannot be clarified until Ukrainian control is reestablished. The scale of Russia’s crimes in Ukraine is sadly not surprising. …”