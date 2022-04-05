JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West must choose: Either arm Ukraine or enable Putin’s genocide” – Atlantic Council

Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… It is becoming increasingly apparent that Putin’s invasion force has committed war crimes … echo[ing] the worst excesses of the totalitarian twentieth century. … reveal[ing] the genocidal intent at the heart of Putin’s Ukraine War. … bestial carnage point[ing] to a premeditated plan of extermination. Dead bodies lie strewn throughout the streets, many with … hands bound. Victims are buried in mass graves or stacked up in basements. Highways are littered with burned out cars and charred human remains. … Putin’s army has targeted the civilian population … [with] indiscriminate artillery and aerial bombardment …. [with survivors] fac[ing] … [possible] forced deportation …. [A]ccounts of sexual violence and torture in occupied [areas]

have become … routine. … Putin’s troops are systematically rounding up local officials, journalists, activists, and community leaders in Stalinist-style sweeps …. [R]elatives are seized as hostages. Many … abductees have reportedly been executed … [T]he true death roll cannot be clarified until Ukrainian control is reestablished. The scale of Russia’s crimes in Ukraine is sadly not surprising. …”

Click here for: “The West must choose: Either arm Ukraine or enable Putin’s genocide” – Atlantic Council/ Peter Dickinson

The West must choose: Either arm Ukraine or enable Putin’s genocide

 

Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =