JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West is tantalisingly close to crushing its biggest security threat – so why hesitate?” – The Telegraph

“… [S]toic Ukrainian soldiers are fighting through the heavily defended Russian lines across the south of their country … [reportedly with] multiple breaches across the most heavily defended lines …. These reports are giving increased reason for optimism for eventual Ukrainian success in splitting the Russian land-bridge, and potentially routing the more heavily numbered invaders altogether. This would prove quite the military coup, when only 18 months ago many in the West were writing off the Ukrainians’ ability to repel the invaders and defend their lands. … Ukraine’s ability to degrade Russia at pace and scale is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ensure peace once again returns to Europe, and we must now press home this advantage ….”