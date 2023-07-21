JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West feels gloomy about Ukraine. Here’s why it shouldn’t.” – Washington Post

“… A gloomy mood has been gathering this summer about the war. Partly, it’s a matter of perceptions: The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been advancing more slowly than many in the West had hoped, even though Ukraine is maintaining its deliberate strategy of patience … [T]he NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, was contentious, despite a pro-Ukraine commitment … that continues to deepen. The discontent is understandable but wrong. The middle of a conflict always tests people’s nerves. It feels like a tunnel; there’s a sense of fatigue and frustration; confidence sags, and combatants start blaming one another. This war-weariness might afflict Ukraine and its allies, but it’s vastly more evident in Russia. Ukraine might not be winning this war yet, but Russia is losing — and its leaders and people know it. …”