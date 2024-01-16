JRL NEWSWATCH: “The War Has Reined In Ukraine’s Oligarchs, at Least for Now” – New York Times
“Oligarchs have lost billions from the shelling of their factories, and the government has used its wartime powers to break their political influence.”
“… [T]he war, by ravaging Ukrainian industry, [reportedly] has curbed … the country’s so-called oligarchs, tycoons … reign[ing] over the economy … [using] … wealth to buy political influence …. In the war’s first year, the total wealth of the 20 richest Ukrainians [reportedly] shrank by more than $20 billion …. [Reportedly] only two billionaires [are] left in Ukraine, down from 10 before the war …. Ukrainian authorities plan to use … wartime powers to [attempt] a clean break with … oligarchs … aim[ing] … to reduce their influence over the economy and politics, and to prosecute [for] …. corrupt practices, carrying through on policies … Zelensky … promised to pursue before the invasion. …”