JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Unasked FBI Question: Why? G-men rightly debunked the Steele dossier. And then peddled it anyway.” – Wall Street Journal/ Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.

“New revelations … more emphatically underline a question nobody seems willing to ask: Why did the FBI fan a Russia collusion confabulation that it knew was unfounded, false and baseless? The obvious answer is not so much rejected as turned away from: because the FBI, and specifically … Comey, had a powerful interest in changing the subject from … Comey’s chaotic actions in the Hillary Clinton email case. First, the latest news: Christopher Steele is revealed more than ever to be a fabulous fraud – or a spy practicing his penchant for disinformation. … At least one cognizable alleged crime already exists in the public domain and practically tells the entire story in miniature. FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, in one [Justice Department Inspector General Michael] Horowitz report, is seen complaining to a colleague in a text message about the FBI’s role in helping elect … Trump. In another, he’s seen doctoring a CIA email to portray Trump associate Carter Page falsely to the surveillance court as a Kremlin agent when he really was a CIA informant. …”