JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. will send more ammunition to Ukraine” – New York Times

Arms Trade, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File photo

“The United States is set to send more aid to Ukraine, most of it ammunition for equipment such as HIMARS rocket launchers, before an anticipated Russian assault this spring. … Ukraine is running low on ammunition after a year of fighting Russia. The world’s biggest producers of ammunition cannot keep up with the pace of fighting, which is straining global arms production. Ukraine’s allies, including NATO members, are moving billions of dollars of equipment to Ukraine but are hampered by a patchwork of rules and the desire to replenish their own stockpiles. …”

