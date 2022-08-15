JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. Is Afraid of Losing in Ukraine — or Winning; Russia’s war is forcing a cornered Putin regime to bet on red lines it can’t afford to enforce.” – WSJ

“… NATO … [with] a collective GDP 25 times … Russia’s[] is … massively superior to Russia [in terms of conventional military strength] …. Thanks to [Putin’s] expensively failed war, he … knows he has less and less … to counter a Western intervention except the threat of nuclear armageddon, which isn’t what [his] … billionaire [supporters]… signed up for. … Recall [Putin’s] pre-war fretting about what would happen if Ukraine were allowed to join NATO and … tried to reclaim Crimea. … Putin now knows [Ukraine] won’t become an annexed satrapy of Russia. …. [but he still] has something to fight for … to avoid … Ukraine becoming a regional military superpower … stronger and stronger with Western backing, while Russia gets weaker and weaker under sanctions, its Chinese captivity, and a war it doesn’t know how to get out of. … [A]n obvious solution for Russia: [to] [a]ccept Ukraine’s existence and grow prosperous and secure together. … would require [Putin’s] departure ….”