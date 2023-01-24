JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. imports uranium from Russia. What if sanctions end that?” – Washington Post
“If sanctions are imposed on Rosatom, Russia’s civilian nuclear firm, it could cut off exports of uranium to the U.S. and European nuclear industry. What would be the impact?”
“Russia’s state-owned nuclear power conglomerate, Rosatom, is suspected of supplying the Russian arms industry with components, technology and raw materials for missile fuel …. The military goods were sent to more than half a dozen major weapons makers, aiding Moscow’s continuing assault on Ukraine. That has elevated prospects that the United States, and possibly the European Union, might place sanctions on Rosatom, which exports uranium for use in nuclear reactors. U.S. reliance on Russian nuclear fuel is substantial, but American companies have some options if Rosatom is hit with sanctions. …”
