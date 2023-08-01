JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. and Russia’s Standoff Over Prisoner Exchange” – The Nation

“… For decades … I have traveled throughout Russia … as a visitor and a writer. On March 29, 2023, three days after one of my visits to Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested and charged with espionage. The first Western journalist held on such charges since the Soviet era, he was later transported to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison … awaiting trial. In early July, the talk of a trade was again in the air. ‘I’m serious on a prisoner exchange,’ … Biden told reporters. ‘… I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway.’ But beyond those words, there was little to offer encouragement. ‘I don’t want to give false hope,’ … Jake Sullivan said …. ‘There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution, and so I cannot stand here today and tell you that we have a clear answer to how we are going to get Evan home.’ …”