JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. and Russia have a rare opportunity to work together on a peace deal” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

“… Russia and the United States … are co-chairs of a group … seeking to broker a peace deal [addressing] …. the long-frozen standoff between Armenia and Azerbaijan … with roots in ethnic and territorial disputes which this month became a hot war with barrages of artillery …. a rare convergence of interest between Russia and the United States, two of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group … seeking a settlement of the conflict. … [C]omplicat[ing] this difficult diplomacy …. Turkey has threatened to intervene in the Armenia-Azerbaijan battle and has been fulminating against the Armenian emigre community in Lebanon …. [t]o Armenians … chilling echoes of the 1915 genocide under Ottoman rule, which Turkey has never acknowledged. …”