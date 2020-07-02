JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Theatrical Method in Putin’s Vote Madness” – New York Times/ Andrew Higgins

“Russia’s seven-day national plebiscite … to keep … Putin in power until at least 2036, delivered the expected verdict …. Less clear … was why … Putin even needed voters to approve … constitutional amendments that, already ratified by the national parliament … and regional legislatures … entered into law months ago. … Voters, in theory, could have rejected the amendments …. [T]he chances of that happening always seemed minuscule …. Golos, an independent election monitoring organization, described … an electoral process rigged from the start. … unfairly skewed by a noisy one-sided propaganda campaign by state-controlled media and blatant pressure from a sprawling galaxy of state-funded companies and organizations ….”