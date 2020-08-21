JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Suspected Poisoning of Alexey Navalny, Putin’s Most Prominent Adversary” – The New Yorker/ Masha Gessen

Assassinations, Beatings, Threats, Chemical Weapons, Biological Weapons, ChemBio, Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections, Spy Allegations, Spies, Security Agencies, Terrorism
File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“Alexey Navalny … creator of Russia’s leading alternative-media outlet and its only real political organization, is now in a coma in the Siberian city of Omsk. [An] anti-corruption blogger[,] … for years [Navalny] has been … Putin’s only formidable opponent[,] … [i.e., Putin’s] only adversary who has remained in Russia, stayed active, and maintained prominence despite repeated attacks from the authorities[.] [Navalny] has been hospitalized in an [ICU] … His assistant and press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, suspects Navalny has been poisoned. … Navalny and Yarmysh boarded a plane from Tomsk to Moscow …. Soon after takeoff, Navalny felt unwell and broke out in a sweat …. then disappeared into the bathroom. … [A] video [posted to twitter] show[ed] emergency medical personnel going to Navalny’s aid, as Navalny is heard screaming … it appears … this video was recorded after the plane landed in Omsk, about a third of the way [in the usually four-hour-long flight] …. Yarmysh tweeted … all Navalny … consumed that day was tea … [and] she suspected … this was how he was poisoned.

The history of Russian opposition figures … poisoned is … long …. Pyotr Verzilov, an activist with the protest-art group Pussy Riot and an opposition publisher, spent months recovering from an apparent poisoning that put him in intensive care, in Moscow, in … 2018. … [J]ournalist and historian Vladimir Kara-Murza was poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017 … close to death both times. … [D]efector spy Sergei Skripal and … daughter[] Yulia[] were poisoned with … chemical-warfare agent Novichok in England[] in 2018. [D]efector Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium[] in 2006. [I]nvestigative journalist Yuri Shchekochikhin died in agony in a Moscow hospital[] in 2003; his colleague Anna Politkovskaya survived a similar poisoning, in 2004, only to be shot to death, in 2006. …”

In Litvinenko’s case, radioactive polonium was apparently added to Litvinenko’s tea in a restaurant teapot. When Politkovskaya was poisoned, apparently the poison was added to her tea on an airplane.

Click here for: “The Suspected Poisoning of Alexey Navalny, Putin’s Most Prominent Adversary” – The New Yorker/ Masha Gessen




[featured image of Navalny is file photo adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , ,