JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Shortest Path to Victory in Ukraine Goes Through Crimea” – Foreign Policy/ Luke Coffey, Peter Rough

“… The truth is that there is no easy way out. Moscow has repeatedly made it clear that it will only accept Kyiv’s surrender, and the latter’s underwhelming ground offensive will only have emboldened the Kremlin. The only way to force … Putin from his objective is to give Ukraine the means to beat him on the battlefield. This is not an impossible task, but it requires the United States to keep its nerve, recognize the stakes, and identify the best path ahead. A successful U.S. strategy for the war in Ukraine should begin by recognizing that Moscow is uninterested in any genuine cessation of hostilities. We already know that Putin views cease-fires as instruments of war. From 2014 to 2022 … Russia agreed to 20 cease-fires in Ukraine — and promptly violated every one of them. Putin may float another such deal in the coming months, but it would only serve one purpose: to give his forces a respite before resuming hostilities. …”