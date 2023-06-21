JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘The Russians are becoming ingenious’: Ukrainian officers see invaders making progress” – Le Monde

“From … Donetsk to Zaporizhzhia [in the south], soldiers and officers are drawing lessons from the start of the counter-offensive … while waiting for the launch of large-scale assaults. … Along the front line … the dozen or so unit commanders and military intelligence officers we met during the first 10 days of the operation, which began on June 4, … all described the Russian army as far better prepared to hold the territories it occupies … than during the Ukrainian counter-offensives of 2022 in the provinces of Kherson and Kharkiv.”