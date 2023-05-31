JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Russian Red Line Washington Won’t Cross – Yet” – The Atlantic

“… Despite repeated pleas, the United States has not given Kyiv land-based missiles capable of hitting Russia. … Sustained Ukrainian attacks inside Russia’s territory could violate Putin’s red lines in a way that previous strikes haven’t. So could repeatedly hitting Crimea, the peninsula that the Kremlin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. … The United States Army Tactical Missile System is a formidable weapon. … launched straight out of the back of vehicles that Washington has already given to Kyiv [if the vehicles are not modified, as those were]. … [T]he missiles can [exceed Mach 3] … and travel up to 186 miles. … [superior to] Britain’s missiles[] …. [They] would make it much easier … to hit most of Russia’s command posts and wartime weapons depots… [and also could] help … sever the so-called land bridge to Crimea … [as well as] the bridge … link[ing] Crimea with Russia. … substantially weaken[ing] Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine, [and] helping … Kyiv’s counteroffensive. They could even pave the way for Ukraine to take back [Crimea] … widely considered Kyiv’s hardest military target. For Ukrainians, taking Crimea may be essential to ending the war and protecting their country, especially given that [Crimea] is … a giant staging ground for Russia’s forces. …”