JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Russian Orthodox Leader at the Core of Putin’s Ambitions” – New York Times

“… Kirill … has staked the fortunes of his branch of Orthodox Christianity on a close and mutually beneficial alliance with [] Putin …. To his critics, the arrangement has made Kirill far more than another apparatchik, oligarch or [Putin] enabler … but an essential part of the nationalist ideology at the heart of the Kremlin’s expansionist designs. … Kirill’s role is so important that European officials [reportedly] have included him on a list of individuals … [potentially] target[ed] [for] … sanctions …. an extraordinary measure against a religious leader, its closest antecedent perhaps … [U.S.] sanctions … against Iran’s … Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. … Kirill’s critics have argued that his formative experience … during the Soviet era … tragically led him into [] Putin’s empowering and … inescapable embrace, turning the Russian Orthodox Church under Kirill[] … into a corrupted spiritual branch of an authoritarian state. …”