JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Return of History; Ukrainian scholar Serhii Plokhy on the war in his home country” – Harvard Magazine

“… He adds, ‘The collapse of the Soviet Union was not an event, but a process.’ For the Russian Federation, the process is already under way. He points to the cascade of poor decisions that have characterized Russia’s military campaign. ‘This war has produced absolutely the opposite results from what Putin imagined’: not only Ukraine’s forceful resistance, but renewed unity among the West and NATO countries, and a loss of standing in Russia’s alliance with China. ‘It’s one miscalculation after another,’ Plokhy says. ‘That says a lot about Putin, but it says even more about the current Russian form of government, that there’s this enormous leeway for him to make mistake after mistake without any correction.’ After this war is over, he adds, ‘I think Russia will have to go back to thinking of itself as the Russian nation, not the empire.’ For Ukraine, too, the war has forced a national reckoning. … ‘And now it’s a battleground where the Russian speakers demonstrate as much patriotism as the Ukrainian speakers,’ he says. ‘That’s about Ukraine fighting back as a political nation rather than an ethnic or culturally defined nation.’ In this war, he says, Ukrainians’ identity is determined by history, not language. ‘… We always read in political science textbooks about the ‘political nation.’ It’s this ideal model that is supposed to exist’ — a country in which people cohere regardless of ethnicity, language, and cultural affinity — ‘but you can’t actually find it anywhere.’ Except, he says, in Ukraine. ‘It’s right there: in the textbooks and in Ukraine.”