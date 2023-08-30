JRL NEWSWATCH: “The myth of Russian ‘red lines’ is keeping Biden from doing more for Ukraine” – Washington Post/ Max Boot

“Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, once unthinkable, have now become routine. The [Moscow] region was targeted for six straight days recently, and while the drones haven’t caused much damage, they disrupted flight operations at airports and have helped to bring the war home. … [O]ther suspected Ukrainian drones destroyed a Russian bomber … south of St. Petersburg and struck a railway station in … western Russia. The Kremlin’s response appeared to be limited to expressions of outrage. … [R]ecent experience suggests that, for all his bluster, Putin is rational enough not to escalate a limited war that he is already losing into a wider war with NATO that he cannot possibly win. … Ukrainian drone strikes inside Russia should relieve exaggerated fears about the consequences of crossing Putin’s supposed red lines. Providing more aid to Ukraine won’t significantly raise the risk of a wider war — but it could shorten the existing conflict.”