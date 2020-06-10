JRL NEWSWATCH: “The massive Norilsk fuel spill could be linked to permafrost thaw, a growing threat to Arctic infrastructure” – Arctic Today / Melody Schreiber

“… [O]ne of the largest ever oil spills in the Russian Arctic may have been caused in part by permafrost thaw, according to the [polluting] company …. Experts … long warned that … [without] precautionary steps … such thaw could cause[] billions of dollars in damage to Arctic infrastructure. The collapse of a holding tank in … Norilsk spilled some 21,000 tons of diesel, much of which eventually flowed into two rivers and a lake, turning them bright red. … prompt[ing] a state of emergency …. The power plant is a subsidiary owned by Nornickel, … major producer of palladium, nickel, platinum and copper. … [claiming] the leak … result[ed] … [from] ground subsidence likely caused by thawing permafrost, as … pillars supporting the fuel tank sank into … softening soil. …”