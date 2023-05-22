JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Line Between Support for Ukraine and War With Russia Just Gets Thinner” – The Nation/ James Bamford

“On the eastern wall of the Kremlin, Spasskaya Tower rises high above the old gray paving stones of Red Square. Beneath its hipped roof are the ‘Kremlin Chimes,’ a 500-year-old clock with four broad 20-foot faces. In the darkened, early morning hours of May 3, the hands registered 2:27 when the first drone appeared, quickly speeding in …. A split-second later, it exploded a few feet above the green dome of the Kremlin’s Old Senate Palace. Sixteen minutes later, a second drone coming from another direction set off a bright flash and crashed into the convex roof near a pole bearing a fluttering Russian flag. … In all of Russia, there is no greater symbol of power and authority than the green dome and the building beneath it. … where … Lenin had a private four-room apartment, along with a 40,000-volume library; where … Stalin had an office and a five-room suite that also housed [two of] his children …; and where … Khrushchev paced the floor of his office … during the Cuban missile crisis. For all those who followed, from Brezhnev to Yeltsin, the Kremlin served as a way station …. Today, it is where … Putin has his presidential office, with its tall windows covered in French-style curtains of silky-white folds, his polish oak desk with a briefing console extending from the front, and his flat-screen computer monitor with its screensaver of the Spasskaya Tower …. [Yet] [t]he early morning dual drone attack was meant as a warning — not an assassination attempt. …”