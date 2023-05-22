JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Line Between Support for Ukraine and War With Russia Just Gets Thinner” – The Nation/ James Bamford
“Recent Pentagon leaks reveal that the shadow war between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine is becoming more overt — and far more dangerous.”
“On the eastern wall of the Kremlin, Spasskaya Tower rises high above the old gray paving stones of Red Square. Beneath its hipped roof are the ‘Kremlin Chimes,’ a 500-year-old clock with four broad 20-foot faces. In the darkened, early morning hours of May 3, the hands registered 2:27 when the first drone appeared, quickly speeding in …. A split-second later, it exploded a few feet above the green dome of the Kremlin’s Old Senate Palace. Sixteen minutes later, a second drone coming from another direction set off a bright flash and crashed into the convex roof near a pole bearing a fluttering Russian flag. … In all of Russia, there is no greater symbol of power and authority than the green dome and the building beneath it. … where … Lenin had a private four-room apartment, along with a 40,000-volume library; where … Stalin had an office and a five-room suite that also housed [two of] his children …; and where … Khrushchev paced the floor of his office … during the Cuban missile crisis. For all those who followed, from Brezhnev to Yeltsin, the Kremlin served as a way station …. Today, it is where … Putin has his presidential office, with its tall windows covered in French-style curtains of silky-white folds, his polish oak desk with a briefing console extending from the front, and his flat-screen computer monitor with its screensaver of the Spasskaya Tower …. [Yet] [t]he early morning dual drone attack was meant as a warning — not an assassination attempt. …”
The attackers would have realized that, during the drone attack, Putin would have been at Novo Ogaryovo, a 19th-century manor in the English Gothic style, with an 18-foot wall, sitting near the village of Usovo on the banks of the Moscow River. An assassination attempt likely would have featured much larger amounts of explosives and would have been targeted at the site where Putin actually was staying.
