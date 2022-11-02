JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Kremlin got its 300,000 troops. But how did Russian society fare?” – Christian Science Monitor
“Russia’s chaotic mobilization of troops has ended, its goals largely met. But the public is still coming to grips with the psychological stresses of the process – and of the ongoing war in Ukraine.”
“Under Russia’s Constitution, men have the right to seek alternative service if their health or personal beliefs preclude being drafted into the army. … [T]he Movement of Conscientious Objectors has been providing advice and legal assistance …. The self-described ‘refusenik’ movement has been overwhelmed by appeals from men of many ages desperate to avoid … mass mobilization announced by … Putin … carried out by many regional governments with … indiscriminate zeal …. Even supporters of the war in Ukraine … admit that the botched mobilization has radically altered social moods and aroused deep anxieties among a population … previously … largely complacent about the conflict . …”
