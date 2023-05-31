JRL NEWSWATCH: “The key to victory in Ukraine? Taking the long view” – Washington Post

“… [F]ighting in Ukraine is unlikely to subside any time soon; in Washington and Europe, officials are laying plans to add … to Kyiv’s defense capabilities over the next decade, assuming Russia’s aggressive designs will persist. [] Putin has … put Russia’s defense industry on a wartime production footing[] … [and] has indicated … he is willing to call up hundreds of thousands or more recruits. Subjugating Ukraine, and erasing its identity, is not just an ideological project … he sees it as his legacy. Even if there is a pause or … truce … no one expects [] Putin to abandon that ambition. … [T]he burden is on the West to formulate plans for a long-term struggle[,] [including] [a]rms supplies, procurement systems and defense budgets …. Ukraine’s fight is for … the right to join the family of democratic, pluralistic and tolerant nations, no matter how anathema that is to a retrograde dictator bent on conquest.”