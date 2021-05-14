JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Justice Department’s Resident Conspiracist: Susan Hennessey’s appointment suggests the department will be politicized again” – Wall Street Journal

“… Democrats this week rewarded their own conspiracy theorist with a powerful position at the Justice Department. … Lawfare Executive Editor Susan Hennessey … [says she is joining DOJ’s] National Security Division …. Lawfare began … as a national-security blog, though by the Trump era … [becoming] an unabashed mouthpiece for the [FBI … and [CIA] … partisan enough to marinate in the anti-Trump fever swamps. Before QAnon, there was that tinfoil-hat document called the Steele dossier. … like the world’s worst spy novel — secret meetings, perverted sexual acts, bribes, blackmail, cutouts — but … Hennessey and … fellow Lawfare contributors lapped it up and played a central role in building and promoting the Russia-collusion fiction. … Hennessey’s history as … [an NSA] lawyer [lending] credibility to the craziness. …”