JRL NEWSWATCH: “The End of the Russian Idea; What It Will Take to Break Putinism’s Grip” – Foreign Affairs/ Andrei Kolesnikov

“… Putin’s attempt to resurrect an empire by naked force is failing. The imperial model is on its last legs and can no longer be revived. … At the end of earlier totalitarian phases, Russia has traditionally reversed course … Of course, change could come from within the system itself: at least historically, all political transformation in Russia has come from the top. It is possible that a new group of reformers could emerge from among the moderate members of the existing elite—liberals who are still serving in government or the civil service. This new group would have to decide just how radically they want to change the country. If they embarked on a new course of modernization and opening to the West, it could provoke conflicts between former Putinist circles and the counter-elite returning from abroad or being released from prisons. Still, a pragmatic or conciliatory path, resulting from compromise between elite and counter-elite, could also be followed. If such an outcome is hard to imagine now, it cannot be ruled out. But before a more constructive, less messianic vocation for the Russian state can be born, the Russian Idea must die. …”